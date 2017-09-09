Sloane Stephens wins her first ever Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory over Madison Keys in the final of the US Open.

Sloane Stephens has won her first Grand Slam title courtesy of a straight-sets victory over compatriot Madison Keys in the final of the US Open this evening.

The world number 83 needed a little over an hour to beat Keys in the first all-American US Open women's final since 2002, powering to a 6-3 6-0 victory at Flushing Meadows.

Stephens gave herself the edge in the fifth game of the opening set with the first break on the contest, and she went on to break again at 5-3 to claim the opener with her second set point.

Things got even better for the 24-year-old in the second set when she broke at the first two times of asking to race into a 4-0 lead, although Keys threatened to give herself a lifeline by building up three break points in the fifth game.

However, Stephens battled back to win the game and move within one of the title, and she wrapped the tournament up in style by breaking for a third time to take the final set 6-0 with her third match point.