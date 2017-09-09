Result: Sloane Stephens powers to US Open glory

Sloane Stephens in action against Serena Williams during their US Open third round match on September 1, 2013
© Getty Images
Sloane Stephens wins her first ever Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory over Madison Keys in the final of the US Open.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Sloane Stephens has won her first Grand Slam title courtesy of a straight-sets victory over compatriot Madison Keys in the final of the US Open this evening.

The world number 83 needed a little over an hour to beat Keys in the first all-American US Open women's final since 2002, powering to a 6-3 6-0 victory at Flushing Meadows.

Stephens gave herself the edge in the fifth game of the opening set with the first break on the contest, and she went on to break again at 5-3 to claim the opener with her second set point.

Things got even better for the 24-year-old in the second set when she broke at the first two times of asking to race into a 4-0 lead, although Keys threatened to give herself a lifeline by building up three break points in the fifth game.

However, Stephens battled back to win the game and move within one of the title, and she wrapped the tournament up in style by breaking for a third time to take the final set 6-0 with her third match point.

Venus Williams in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
Venus fined for press conference no-show
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal7,645
2Scotland flag Andy Murray7,150
3Switzerland Roger Federer7,145
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,690
5Serbia Novak Djokovic5,325
6Alexander Zverev4,470
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
8Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,710
10Japan Kei Nishikori3,195
11Canada Milos Raonic2,870
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,690
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,525
14Belgium David Goffin2,525
15United States John Isner2,425
16United States Jack Sock2,345
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,325
18Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,310
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,225
20Lucas Pouille2,210
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 