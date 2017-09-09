Result: Rafael Nadal to face Kevin Anderson in US Open final

Rafael Nadal in action during the first round of the US Open on August 29, 2017
Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson will contest the US Open final after they claimed four-set victories on Friday.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:56 UK

Rafael Nadal has remained on course for his 16th Grand Slam title after he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to reach the final of the US Open.

The top seed is looking to win his third title at Flushing Meadows, and the Spaniard overcame yet another slow start to run out a 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 scoreline.

It was Del Potro - the 2009 champion - that looked the most likely to prevail on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday evening as the Argentine took the opener but from the start of the second set, it was one-way traffic in Nadal's favour.

The left-hander broke Del Potro's serve on six occasions - without facing another break point himself - to prevail in two hours and 30 minutes.

Nadal will now meet Kevin Anderson after the 24th seed also responded from an early deficit to claim a 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 win against Pablo Carreno Busta.

The South African rattled down 22 aces to reach his first Grand Slam final, with his previous best at a Major having been a quarter-final appearance in New York in 2015.

