Roger Federer moves into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Roger Federer is three wins away from winning his sixth US Open title after grabbing a place in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The 36-year-old earned a 6-4 6-2 7-5 triumph over Philipp Kohlschreiber in less than two hours, and did not drop a single serve in the process.

Federer required just one break of serve to take the first set, and he stormed through the second in less than 30 minutes after stunning his opponent with a double break.

Kohlschreiber tried to fight his way back by holding firm on serve in the early stages of the third set, but in his sixth game he was broken and it was plain sailing for Federer from there.

The Swiss, who has struggled with injury problems over the last few years, has not won the crown in New York since 2008 when he defeated Andy Murray in what was the Scotsman's first major final.