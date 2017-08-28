Johanna Konta is knocked out of the US Open in the first round following a three-set defeat to world number 78 Aleksandra Krunic.

Britain's best hope of glory at the US Open, Johanna Konta, has crashed out of the Grand Slam in the first round.

With Andy Murray absent from the tournament due to an ongoing hip problem, Konta was the main contender flying the flag for Britain.

However, the 26-year-old was unable to get past Aleksandra Krunic, who resides 71 places below Konta in the world rankings.

Konta lost 6-4 3-6 4-6 in a match that lasted just under two hours and 20 minutes, but it was an impressive start from the Brit as she took a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Krunic showed that she was a fierce contender when she nabbed a double break, but Konta snatched serve for a third time in the set to take a slender lead.

The world number seven created three break points in the second set, but she was unable to convert any of them, and in the end was forced to accept defeat after losing back-to-back sets.