Johanna Konta stunned by Aleksandra Krunic in first-round exit at US Open

Johanna Konta collapses during the US Open on August 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Johanna Konta is knocked out of the US Open in the first round following a three-set defeat to world number 78 Aleksandra Krunic.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 21:44 UK

Britain's best hope of glory at the US Open, Johanna Konta, has crashed out of the Grand Slam in the first round.

With Andy Murray absent from the tournament due to an ongoing hip problem, Konta was the main contender flying the flag for Britain.

However, the 26-year-old was unable to get past Aleksandra Krunic, who resides 71 places below Konta in the world rankings.

Konta lost 6-4 3-6 4-6 in a match that lasted just under two hours and 20 minutes, but it was an impressive start from the Brit as she took a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Krunic showed that she was a fierce contender when she nabbed a double break, but Konta snatched serve for a third time in the set to take a slender lead.

The world number seven created three break points in the second set, but she was unable to convert any of them, and in the end was forced to accept defeat after losing back-to-back sets.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Andy Murray draws Tennys Sandgren at US Open
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Johanna Konta, Aleksandra Krunic, Andy Murray, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal7,645
2Scotland flag Andy Murray7,150
3Switzerland Roger Federer7,145
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,690
5Serbia Novak Djokovic5,325
6Alexander Zverev4,470
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
8Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,710
10Japan Kei Nishikori3,195
11Canada Milos Raonic2,870
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,690
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,525
14Belgium David Goffin2,525
15United States John Isner2,425
16United States Jack Sock2,345
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,325
18Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,310
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,225
20Lucas Pouille2,210
> Full Version
 