Johanna Konta through to Miami semis

British number one Johanna Konta is through to the semi-finals of the Miami Open.
More to follow.
|ATP Rankings
|Points
|1
|Andy Murray
|12,005
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|8,915
|3
|Stanislas Wawrinka
|5,705
|4
|Kei Nishikori
|4,730
|5
|Milos Raonic
|4,480
|6
|Roger Federer
|4,305
|7
|Rafael Nadal
|4,145
|8
|Dominic Thiem
|3,465
|9
|Marin Cilic
|3,420
|10
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|3,310
|11
|Gael Monfils
|3,190
|12
|David Goffin
|2,975
|13
|Grigor Dimitrov
|2,960
|14
|Tomas Berdych
|2,790
|15
|Lucas Pouille
|2,456
|16
|Nick Kyrgios
|2,425
|17
|Jack Sock
|2,375
|18
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|2,190
|19
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|2,025
|20
|Alexander Zverev
|1,850
