Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan hits out at World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn, accusing the governing body of bullying tactics.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has hit out at World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn and his board, claiming that they have "intimidated" and "bullied" him.

The five-time world champion has conducted a number of bizarre post-match interviews recently, deliberately only giving one-word answers and speaking in a robotic voice on ITV during the World Grand Prix in February.

Hearn has publicly criticised O'Sullivan for his actions, labelling his behaviour as "embarrassing", but the player has now suggested that he will look to take legal action against the governing body.

"I phoned Barry up four weeks ago and I said, 'Barry, I'm done with all you and your board of people'," he told reporters.

"And I've got a very good friend of mine who said, 'Just let my lawyers deal with it'. I won't get involved with it because I'm not being bullied, I'm not having people doing that to me ever again.

"I'm just fortunate I've got a very good friend who's got very good lawyers and they've got my back. I just want to play and have fun. I like Barry, but I'm not being intimidated or bullied any more."

O'Sullivan is currently bidding for his sixth world title at the Crucible having overcome Gary Wilson in the first round in Sheffield.