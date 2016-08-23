Team GB shooter Steve Scott admits that his bronze-medal win left him with "a little bit of guilt" as it came at the expense of his teammate.

Team GB shooter Steve Scott has admitted that he felt "a little bit of guilt" when he won the bronze medal in the double trap event in Rio de Janeiro.

The 31-year-old was forced to face off against teammate Tim Kneale for the final spot on the podium and shot a perfect round to make his second Olympics appearance a memorable one.

Speaking to Sports Mole on Tuesday, Scott conceded that his celebrations were "a bit half-hearted" in the light of a bittersweet victory.

Watch the interview in full below: