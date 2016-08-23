Olympics nav header

Rio 2016 Olympics

Steve Scott had "bit of guilt" over medal win

Team GB shooter Steve Scott admits that his bronze-medal win left him with "a little bit of guilt" as it came at the expense of his teammate.
By , Editor and Nick Levine
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 18:26 UK

Team GB shooter Steve Scott has admitted that he felt "a little bit of guilt" when he won the bronze medal in the double trap event in Rio de Janeiro.

The 31-year-old was forced to face off against teammate Tim Kneale for the final spot on the podium and shot a perfect round to make his second Olympics appearance a memorable one.

Speaking to Sports Mole on Tuesday, Scott conceded that his celebrations were "a bit half-hearted" in the light of a bittersweet victory.

Watch the interview in full below:

Sports Mole logo
Read Next:
Scott grabs GB's fifth shooting place for Rio
>
View our homepages for Steve Scott, Tim Kneale, Shooting
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage