Interview: Team GB sailing gold medallist Giles Scott

Team GB sailor Giles Scott talks to Sports Mole about his gold-medal success in Rio de Janeiro.

Team GB topped the Olympics podium in the sailing Finn class for a fifth consecutive time in Rio de Janeiro thanks to an emphatic performance from Giles Scott.

The 29-year-old entered the Games in blistering form, having won 16 of his previous 18 regattas and sitting undefeated in two years as the reigning triple world champion.

Scott took to the water for the final day of the race with an unassailable lead, ensuring that GB could retain the title following Sir Ben Ainslie's final victory at London 2012.

Upon his return to the UK, Sports Mole caught up with Scott to reflect on his gold-medal success. Watch the full interview below: