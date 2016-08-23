Olympics nav header

Rio 2016 Olympics

Interview: GB sailing gold medallists Saskia Clark, Hannah Mills

Sports Mole chats to Team GB sailors Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark about their gold-medal success at the Rio Olympics.
By , Editor and Nick Levine
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 26, 2016 at 08:06 UK

With two golds and a silver earned over 11 days in Guanabara Bay, Team GB returned home from Rio as the most successful sailing team of the Olympics.

Making sure of that accolade on the final day of competition were 470 duo Saskia Clark and Hannah Mills, improving on their silver from London 2012 to top the podium with a race to spare.

Shortly after their return to the UK on board the Team GB plane, Sports Mole grabbed a chat with Clark and Mills to reflect on their Rio experience.

Watch the full interview below:

Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark of Great Britain sail on the Copacobana course during the Women's 470 Class as part of the Aquece Rio International Sailing Regatta on August 5, 2014
Read Next:
Team GB sailors forced to wait for gold
>
View our homepages for Hannah Mills, Saskia Clark, Sailing
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage