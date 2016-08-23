Sports Mole chats to Team GB sailors Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark about their gold-medal success at the Rio Olympics.

With two golds and a silver earned over 11 days in Guanabara Bay, Team GB returned home from Rio as the most successful sailing team of the Olympics.

Making sure of that accolade on the final day of competition were 470 duo Saskia Clark and Hannah Mills, improving on their silver from London 2012 to top the podium with a race to spare.

Shortly after their return to the UK on board the Team GB plane, Sports Mole grabbed a chat with Clark and Mills to reflect on their Rio experience.

Watch the full interview below: