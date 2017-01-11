Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton has reportedly informed the Wales coaching staff that he is to stand down as captain after six years in the role.
The 28-year-old first took over skipper duties in 2011 and also guided the British and Irish Lions to a famous series win in Australia four years ago.
According to BBC Sport, however, Warburton will relinquish the armband prior to next month's Six Nations, with stand-in boss Rob Howley to name a replacement on January 17 - the day of his squad announcement for the competition.
Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones is the favourite to replace Warburton, who became the youngest player to captain Wales at a Rugby World Cup in 2011 when leading his nation to the semi-final stage in New Zealand.