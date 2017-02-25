George North returns to the Wales team for this Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland after recovering from a bruised thigh.

Wales have recalled George North for this Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland after the wing recovered from a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old was pulled out of the team one hour before his nation's 21-16 defeat to England on February 11 and was replaced with Alex Cuthbert.

The Cardiff Blues player, who was criticised after England scored a late try in the clash, has dropped back out of the team.

The switch at wing is the only change made by head coach Warren Gatland, who has opted to stick with Ross Moriarty at number eight for the showdown at Murrayfield.

Wales have won one and lost one in their Six Nations campaign so far.

Wales team to face Scotland: Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester)

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Bath), Taulupe Faletau (Dragons), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins)