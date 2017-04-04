Toulon announce the exit of head coach Mike Ford, with Richard Cockerill replacing him until the end of the season.

The coaching shift comes after the French outfit were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the last eight stage by Clermont Auvergne at the weekend.

Ford took on the role last October and was due to come to the end of his contract when the Top 14 campaign came to an end, but the board have opted to part company with him early.

Cockerill, who left his director of rugby role at Leicester Tigers in January, will take charge of Toulon for the time being, with Marc Dal Maso and Matt Giteau joining him as assistant and player-coach respectively.

Toulon currently sit fourth in the table, one point above Castres and Pau ahead of this Saturday's game against Toulouse.