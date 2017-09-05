Eddie Jones: 'Pep Guardiola made me a better coach'

Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England head coach Eddie Jones speaks of how he became a better coach after watching one of Pep Guardiola's training sessions at Bayern Munich.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

England head coach Eddie Jones has revealed how he became a better coach after watching one of Pep Guardiola's training sessions.

The Australian has been in charge of the home nation since 2016 and in that time has only lost once in 20 games.

However, Jones has spoken of how he watched Guardiola take training with former club Bayern Munich a few years ago and left the session "embarrassed".

Speaking about the Spaniard, now at Manchester City, Jones told Sky Sports News: "It changed the way I coach. I came out of that session embarrassed about how I had been coaching.

"When I was a young coach I used to coach pretty hard and I probably got criticised a bit for it. But I went and watched Pep's session. He was coaching some of the best players in the world and it was minus five. It was freezing.

"They had 21 players and they were in three teams of seven, working on getting into space. Pep was out there running the session and speaking in four or five different languages telling guys like (Arjen) Robben what to do.

"It was just really enlightening how hard they worked in that 20 minutes and how he was embedding his philosophy on that team and how the players had bought into it.

"I remember them coming off and they had sweat pouring off them. I have watched many football teams train and they were down here and he was up there. It definitely changed the way that I coach. I work the players a lot harder now."

Up next for Jones is the trio of Autumn Internationals as England face Argentina, Australia and Samoa at Twickenham.

Your Comments
