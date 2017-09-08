Manu Tuilagi to miss England Autumn Internationals due to knee injury

Manu Tuilagi holds onto the ball during the England captain's run at the Millennium Stadium on March 15, 2013
© Getty Images
Manu Tuilagi is unavailable for England's Autumn Internationals this November after suffering a knee injury in Leicester Tigers' Premiership opener against Bath.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England's Autumn Internationals after he suffered another knee injury in Leicester Tigers' Premiership opener against Bath.

Playing his first competitive game since January after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear to his right knee, the centre scored a try in his side's defeat on Sunday.

However, it has now been confirmed that Tuilagi picked up another injury during the encounter, which is expected to rule him out until December.

A Leicester statement confirmed: "Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee strain in Sunday's Aviva Premiership opener.

"Tuilagi recovered from long-term injury in time to start the final warm-up fixture against the Ospreys and then opening game of the campaign against Bath, but he strained the meniscus in his left knee during the match. He will have surgery and recovery time is estimated at 12 weeks."

Tuilagi has not played for England since March 2016 and has made just three starts in the last four years due to a string of serious injuries.

England's Manusamoa Tuilagi celebrates after scoring a try against Italy during the Six Nations match on March 15, 2014
Read Next:
Hartley backs Tuilagi to earn England recall
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Manu Tuilagi, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Leicester Tigers News
Manu Tuilagi holds onto the ball during the England captain's run at the Millennium Stadium on March 15, 2013
Manu Tuilagi to miss England Autumn Internationals due to knee injury
 Jonny May in action during an England training session on August 4, 2015
Premiership clubs close contract loophole after Jonny May deal
 Jonny May in action during an England training session on August 4, 2015
Leicester Tigers 'to sign Jonny May from Gloucester Rugby'
Ben Youngs pulls out of Lions squadResult: Leicester defeat Exeter to win Anglo-Welsh CupGeorge Ford returns to Leicester TigersTuilagi out for six to nine months Leicester Tigers announce Cockerill exit
Manu Tuilagi withdraws from England campMike Williams out of Autumn InternationalsTuilagi to miss England's tour to AustraliaManu Tuilagi included in England squadTuilagi, Farrell doubts for Australia tour
> Leicester Tigers Homepage
More England News
Manu Tuilagi holds onto the ball during the England captain's run at the Millennium Stadium on March 15, 2013
Manu Tuilagi to miss England Autumn Internationals due to knee injury
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'Pep Guardiola made me a better coach'
 Denny Solomona of London Broncos during the Super League match between London Broncos and Catalan Dragons at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2014
Denny Solomona determined to win back England place
Hartley backs Tuilagi to earn England recallEngland send Tuilagi, Solomona home from campJones hails "tremendous" England victoryRobshaw "impressed" by England newcomersJones tips Lions to struggle under Gatland
Interview: Greenwood on Lions tour of New ZealandMarchant, Hill out of Argentina tourBilly Vunipola pulls out of Lions squadRitchie: England in "very strong place"Ritchie to step down as RFU chief executive
> England Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Saracens15
2Newcastle Falcons15
3Wasps15
4London Irish15
5Gloucester Rugby15
6Bath Rugby14
7Leicester Tigers11
8Exeter Chiefs11
9Harlequins11
10Sale Sharks11
11Worcester Warriors10
12Northampton Saints10
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 