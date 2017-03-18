Result: Ireland deny England Grand Slam, world record

Ireland end England's hopes of the Grand Slam and a record 19th successive Test victory with a gruelling 13-9 win at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland have denied England a record-breaking 19th successive Test victory by grinding out a 13-9 win over the Six Nations champions in the final match of this year's tournament.

England travelled to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin looking for a second consecutive Grand Slam in addition to setting a new landmark for successive wins, but a gruelling performance from the hosts saw Eddie Jones fall to his first defeat in charge of England.

Ireland had also ended New Zealand's world-record run of wins at 18 with their famous triumph over the All Blacks in Chicago last year, and they spoiled England's party on the day after St Patrick's Day to end a disappointing Six Nations campaign of their own on a high note.

There was drama even before kickoff as the game was postponed due to the prolonged finale between France and Wales, and a kick apiece from Jonny Sexton and Owen Farrell kept things tight in the first quarter of the contest.

Ireland made the major breakthrough shortly afterwards, however, opting to kick for touch with a penalty and being rewarded for their positive play when Iain Henderson powered over behind a rolling maul.

England had previously been denied a Grand Slam in Dublin in 2001 and 2011, and some ferocious defence from the hosts hammered home their determination to deny the Red Rose again.

Ultimately there were precious few attacking opportunities for England to cross the line as Ireland continued to keep them at arm's length, with the boot of Farrell only able to chip away at the lead.

Sexton responded in kind with a 63rd-minute penalty from the left touchline that kept Ireland a score ahead, and England could only manage one more Farrell kick in reply as their 100% record under Jones finally came to an end.

England - whose win over Scotland last weekend had already wrapped up the Six Nations title - had one final chance to rescue a dramatic win in the dying stages, but a knock-on from Mike Brown confirmed their fate as Ireland held firm for the result.