Ken Owens expected to be fit for British and Irish Lions

Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Ken Owens is "improving every day and is very upbeat" about playing a part for the British and Irish Lions this summer, according to Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac has moved to ease concerns over the fitness of hooker Ken Owens, claiming that he is on track to be fit for the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand.

The 30-year-old was absent for his club side's 25-17 triumph over Leinster in Dublin on Friday due to an ankle problem, potentially opening the door for England skipper Dylan Hartley to earn a surprise call-up.

Reports in the British press earlier this week suggested that Hartley was waiting by should Owens be declared unfit to play a part in this summer's tour, but Pivac expects his player to soon be back on the field.

"Ken is improving every day and is very upbeat," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "By all accounts he is progressing well. We would like him to improve for next weekend but we are not sure there is the time."

The Lions fly out on May 29, five days before their first tour match against New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Jake Ball of Wales in action during the RBS Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on March 9, 2014
Read Next:
Jake Ball to miss Six Nations?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ken Owens, Wayne Pivac, Dylan Hartley, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More British and Irish Lions News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Ken Owens expected to be fit for British and Irish Lions
 Scotland's wing Tommy Seymour dives in to score a try during the Autumn International rugby union Test match between Scotland and Argentina at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on November 8, 2014
Tommy Seymour: 'British and Lions head to New Zealand full of ambition'
 Ben Youngs celebrates scoring a try for England in the Six Nations on March 21, 2015
Dan Cole: 'Ben Youngs has time on his side'
Sinckler: 'Jones made me a better player'Ben Youngs pulls out of Lions squadWarburton named Lions captain, Hartley misses outEngland trio 'set to miss out on Lions squad'Wilkinson: 'Lions require team of captains'
Irish Lions hopefuls doubtful for tourGatland: 'Hartley in contention for captaincy'Gatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'O'Driscoll, Johnson back Jones for Lions captaincyWarburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'
> British and Irish Lions Homepage
More Scarlets News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Ken Owens expected to be fit for British and Irish Lions
 Sam Warburton of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 15, 2015
Sam Warburton among Wales quartet to sign new dual contract
 Jake Ball of Wales in action during the RBS Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on March 9, 2014
Wales lock Jake Ball to miss Six Nations?
Davies signs new deal with ScarletsResult: Impressive Glasgow secure bonus winScott Williams commits to ScarletsResult: Racing 92 begin campaign with bonus-point winWayne Pivac: 'We let Saints game slip'
Result: Saints edge out Scarlets in Champions CupLiam Williams could miss Six NationsFoot injury rules out Liam WilliamsInterview: Canada winger DTH van der MerwePivac backs Williams, Davies to make impact
> Scarlets Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps2280
2Exeter Chiefs2279
3Saracens2277
4Leicester Tigers2265
5Bath Rugby2258
6Northampton Saints2252
7Harlequins2251
8Newcastle Falcons2249
9Gloucester Rugby2246
10Sale Sharks2240
11Worcester Warriors2232
12Bristol Rugby2220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 