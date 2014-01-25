Australia fly-half Quade Cooper believes that the Australian Rugby Union needs to alter its policy on selection for the 2016 Olympics.

The ARU has insisted that only players who commit to a full season with the nation's Sevens squad will be considered for the Games in Brazil.

He told The Australian: "The Olympic Games is something which goes beyond a lot of the rules and guidelines which you see in place across the different professional sporting codes and competitions.

"It is a real privilege rugby has been afforded and I think it is wrong to have any professional code using that privilege to force athletes into playing in one particular place."

The New Zealand Rugby Union has said that it will consider players not exclusively playing Sevens, which could include recent rugby league converts Sonny Bill Williams and Benji Marshall.