Castleford Tigers play host to St Helens in the pick of the Challenge Cup sixth-round draw.

The Tigers will be seeking revenge against the Saints after losing to their cup opponents 26-22 when the teams last met in the Super League.

Challenge Cup holders Hull FC were handed a home tie against Catalans Dragons, while last season's runners-up Warrington Wolves will host local rivals Widnes Vikings.

The competition's lowest-ranked team Barrow Raiders will travel to top-flight Leeds Rhinos, with Championship outfit Swinton hosting Wigan Warriors.

The fixtures will be played during the weekend beginning May 13.

The draw in full is as follows...

Leeds Rhinos vs. Barrow Raiders

Salford Red Devils vs. Hull KR

Castleford Tigers vs. St Helens

Featherstone Rovers vs. Halifax

Hull FC vs. Catalans Dragons

Dewsbury Rams vs. Wakefield Trinity

Swinton Lions vs. Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves vs. Widnes Vikings