Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'

The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas, according to BBC Sport.

Bradford, the former Super League and world club champions, entered administration in November for the third time in four years to fight off a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue and Customs.

The Rugby Football League had revealed on Thursday that a consortium was considering a formal bid for the Bulls, with a decision expected the following day.

However, BBC Sport claimed that certain points of the offer need to be clarified by solicitors, which has caused a delay, and the decision is now expected next Tuesday.

The Bulls, four-time Super League Grand Final winners, were relegated from the top flight of rugby league in 2014, and finished fifth in the Championship in 2016.