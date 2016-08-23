Katherine Grainger tells Sports Mole that Team GB will be a force to be reckoned with at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Katherine Grainger has admitted that Team GB's unprecedented success in Rio de Janeiro means that they will be a big target at the next Olympics in Tokyo.

Team GB amassed a total of 67 medals in Brazil, becoming the first country ever to improve their tally after hosting a Games and outperforming China to finish second in the rankings.

Grainger, 40, set her own personal record in Rio as she became the most decorated British female Olympian, picking up a fifth medal from five different Olympics.

Shortly after the Team GB plane touched down in the UK, Sports Mole caught up with Grainger to discuss Team GB's remarkable transformation since the dark days of Atlanta '96, what to expect in Tokyo and her own competitive endurance.