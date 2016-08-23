Alex Gregory: 'We had a lot of confidence'

Team GB rower Alex Gregory tells Sports Mole that his coxless four team had "a lot of confidence" going into the Rio Olympics.

The group - Gregory, Constantine Louloudis, George Nash and Mohamed Sbihi - comfortably crossed the line two seconds ahead of Australia to seal Team GB's fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event.

Fresh off their plane journey back to the UK, Sports Mole caught up with the foursome to find out how they enjoyed their Rio experience.

Watch the interview in full below: