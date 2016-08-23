Olympics nav header

Alex Gregory: 'We had a lot of confidence'

Team GB rower Alex Gregory tells Sports Mole that his coxless four team had "a lot of confidence" going into the Rio Olympics.
Team GB rower Alex Gregory has admitted that he had "a lot of confidence" as his men's coxless four team successfully defended their gold medal in Rio.

The group - Gregory, Constantine Louloudis, George Nash and Mohamed Sbihi - comfortably crossed the line two seconds ahead of Australia to seal Team GB's fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event.

Fresh off their plane journey back to the UK, Sports Mole caught up with the foursome to find out how they enjoyed their Rio experience.

