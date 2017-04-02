The 163rd University Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge is expected to get the green light to take place as planned, despite the discovery of a World War II bomb.

Police are working to asses the situation following the find, thought to be alongside the northern shore of the Thames near Putney Bridge.

The 163rd edition of the event is likely to get the green light to take place at its originally scheduled time, however, with the women's race getting under way at 4.35pm and the men's an hour later.

Metropolitan Police Ch Insp Tracy Stephenson said: "Our specialist experts are dealing with the suspected WWII ordnance.

"We have been working very closely with the organisers of the boat race to plan this event which is eagerly awaited by spectators and supporters alike. At this stage, the races will go ahead as planned."

Around 300,000 spectators are expected to line the banks of the Thames, as Cambridge look to match their success of 2016 by beating Oxford.