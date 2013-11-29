Double Olympic champion Tom James retires

Two-time Olympic champion Tom James announces his retirement from international rowing at the age of 29.

Cardiff-born James won a gold medal in the men's fours at Beijing 2008 and then repeated the feat at last year's Games in London.

"I have had a fantastic time during my 10 years in the senior squad which have been incredibly successful," said James.

"I feel very, very lucky. London 2012 in particular was an experience that could not be better.

"I am not planning to distance myself from the sport, though. I am doing some work on forward planning with British Rowing's board and I am still involved with Cambridge Boat Club and Molesey Boat Club."

In addition to his triumphs at the Olympics, James won at the World Championships in 2011 and was part of the quartet that set a world-record time in Lucerne in 2012.

He received an MBE for his services to rowing in the New Year's Honours list in 2009.