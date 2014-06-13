British gold medal winners Lizzy Yarnold, Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans are recognised for their achievements at the Winter Olympics in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

British gold medal winners Lizzy Yarnold, Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans have all been recognised for their achievements at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Skeleton gold medallist Yarnold becomes an MBE, as does visually-impaired skier Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans.

Gallagher and Evans were the winner of Britain's first gold medal in a Winter Paralympics, and during their time together they have also won silver and bronze medals in the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

Also honoured are England women's cricket team captain Charlotte Edwards, who receives a CBE, while her vice captain Jennifer Gunn is given an MBE.