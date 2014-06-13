Olympic heroes on Queen's Birthday Honours list

Gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Skelton on day 8 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 15, 2014
© Getty Images
British gold medal winners Lizzy Yarnold, Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans are recognised for their achievements at the Winter Olympics in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2014 at 14:56 UK

British gold medal winners Lizzy Yarnold, Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans have all been recognised for their achievements at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Skeleton gold medallist Yarnold becomes an MBE, as does visually-impaired skier Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans.

Gallagher and Evans were the winner of Britain's first gold medal in a Winter Paralympics, and during their time together they have also won silver and bronze medals in the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

Also honoured are England women's cricket team captain Charlotte Edwards, who receives a CBE, while her vice captain Jennifer Gunn is given an MBE.

Kelly Gallagher of Great Britain clebrates winning gold in the Women's Super-G - Visually Impaired during day three of Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on March 10, 2014
Read Next:
Result: Great Britain win first Winter Paralympic gold
>
View our homepages for Lizzy Yarnold, Kelly Gallagher, Charlotte Evans, Charlotte Edwards, Jennifer Gunn, Off The Pitch
Your Comments