Jenny Jones appeals for return of stolen Olympic photos

Great Britain's bronze medalist Jenny Jones waving to the crowd on the podium during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Medal Ceremony at the Sochi medals plaza during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 9, 2014
© Getty Images
Great Britain snowboarder Jenny Jones appeals for the return of her stolen laptop, which contains all of her Olympic photos.
Last Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2014 at 10:30 UK

Winter Olympics bronze medallist Jenny Jones has asked for help tracking down her stolen laptop, which contains all of her photos from the Sochi Games.

The slopestyle star's computer was taken from her car in Hammersmith earlier this week.

She appealed for help finding the MacBook Air on Twitter:


Jones is a three-time X Games gold-medal winner.

