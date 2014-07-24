Great Britain snowboarder Jenny Jones appeals for the return of her stolen laptop, which contains all of her Olympic photos.

Winter Olympics bronze medallist Jenny Jones has asked for help tracking down her stolen laptop, which contains all of her photos from the Sochi Games.

The slopestyle star's computer was taken from her car in Hammersmith earlier this week.

She appealed for help finding the MacBook Air on Twitter:



Had my MacBook Air stolen last night, Riverside studios Hammersmith area. It has ALL my Olympic photos on it... Please keep ear to ground x — Jenny Jones (@jennyjonessnow) July 23, 2014

Jones is a three-time X Games gold-medal winner.