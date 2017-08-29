Olympic runner David Torrence found dead in swimming pool

USA and Peru middle-distance runner David Torrence is found dead in a swimming pool in Arizona aged just 31.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 16:16 UK

USA and Peru middle-distance runner David Torrence has been found dead in a swimming pool in Arizona aged 31.

Torrence helped USA win silver at the World Relay Championships in 2014 and won an individual silver of his own at the Pan American Games in 2015 before switching allegiances to Peru for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Torrence competed in the men's 5,000m race in Rio, eventually finishing 13th as Great Britain's Mo Farah claimed gold.

"Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play," a police statement said.


Earlier this summer Torrence had set the Peruvian national record for the fastest mile and fastest 1,500m.

Gold medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on day thirteen of the 16th FINA World Championships at the Kazan Arena on August 6, 2015
Read Next:
US swimmer Lochte 'considered suicide'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Torrence, Mo Farah, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More United States News
Sports Mole logo
Olympic runner David Torrence found dead in swimming pool
 'Big' Usain Bolt celebrates on his knees after winning gold in the men's 200m at the World Championships on August 27, 2015
Result: Usain Bolt beaten to gold by Justin Gatlin in final 100m
 Gold medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on day thirteen of the 16th FINA World Championships at the Kazan Arena on August 6, 2015
USA swimmer Ryan Lochte 'considered suicide' after Rio 2016 scandal
Phelps given SPOTY lifetime achievement awardSimone Biles wins SPOTY Overseas awardDaughter of Tyson Gay killed in shootingRussian hackers leak US athletes' filesResult: Rodgers continues GB swimming gold rush
Three more sponsors dump Ryan LochteResult: USA take final Rio gold in men's basketballResult: Joe Joyce settles for super-heavyweight silverResult: Callum Hawkins finishes ninth in men's marathonLochte apologises to Brazil for Rio antics
> United States Homepage
More Peru News
Sports Mole logo
Olympic runner David Torrence found dead in swimming pool
 General view of the Olympic rings in Sochi on February 5, 2014.
Peruvian celebrates last place
> Peru Homepage


 