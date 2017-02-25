Ali Williams, James O'Connor arrested on drugs charges

Ali Williams of Toulon dives over to score a last minute try during the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter final match between RC Toulon and Wasps at the Felix Mayol Stadium on April 5, 2015
Former New Zealand lock Ali Williams and ex-Australia back James O'Connor are arrested after allegedly attempting to purchase cocaine.
Former rugby internationals Ali Williams and James O'Connor have been arrested on drugs charges, having allegedly attempted to buy cocaine near a Paris nightclub.

Ex-New Zealand lock Williams and former Australia back O'Connor were arrested at around 3am local time on Saturday near the Champs Elysees avenue.

A 2011 Rugby World Cup winner with the All Blacks, Williams now plies his club trade for Racing 92 and the French outfit have announced that the player has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

"If the investigation confirms [Williams's] possession of cocaine and the transaction, it would not only be a crime under the law but also a serious mistake in view of our ethics," the club said in a statement.

O'Connor made 44 appearances for Australia before retiring in 2013 and is currently on Toulon's books.

Another former All Black playing for Racing 92, Dan Carter, apologised earlier this week after allegedly failing a drink-drive test in France.

Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the international Test match between the Australian Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on June 11, 2016
England trio named on player of the year shortlist
