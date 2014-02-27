Team GB curling stars visit Downing Street

Team GB's medal-winning curling teams visit Downing Street after returning from the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Team GB's curling teams have visited Downing Street after returning to Britain with their Winter Olympics medal haul.

The women's rink, skipped by Eve Muirhead, finished third in Sochi, while David Murdoch's men were the runners-up in their competition.

The men's skip told the Daily Mail: "I got the chance to sit in the prime minister's chair in the Cabinet room. That's incredible when you think who has been there over the years."

Britain won a gold, a silver and two bronzes at the Winter Olympics, finishing 19th in the medal table.