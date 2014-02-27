Team GB curling stars visit Downing Street

Great Britain's Skip David Murdoch reacts to scoring 2 points with the final stone to win the game during the men's curling tie-breaker match between Great Britain and Norway at the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 18, 2014
Team GB's medal-winning curling teams visit Downing Street after returning from the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
Team GB's curling teams have visited Downing Street after returning to Britain with their Winter Olympics medal haul.

The women's rink, skipped by Eve Muirhead, finished third in Sochi, while David Murdoch's men were the runners-up in their competition.

The men's skip told the Daily Mail: "I got the chance to sit in the prime minister's chair in the Cabinet room. That's incredible when you think who has been there over the years."

Britain won a gold, a silver and two bronzes at the Winter Olympics, finishing 19th in the medal table.

Eve Muirhead and Vicki Adams of Great Britain celebrate as they win the bronze medal during the Bronze medal match against Switzerland on Febraury 20, 2014
