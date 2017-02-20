Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
0-2
Arsenal
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Perez (27'), Walcott (55')
Xhaka (24'), Reine-Adelaide (40')

Pie-eating goalkeeper Wayne Shaw fined by Football Association

Wayne Shaw eats a pie during the FA Cup game between Sutton United and Arsenal on February 20, 2017
Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is hit with a £375 fine and two-month suspension after being found guilty of breaching Football Association betting rules.
Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been hit with a £375 fine and two-month suspension from all football-related activity after being found guilty of breaching Football Association betting rules.

Shaw, who had been Sutton's reserve stopper, was spotted by BBC cameras tucking into a pie during the second period of his team's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup last season.

Before the game, Sutton's sponsors Sun Bets offered odds of 8/1 for the 45-year-old stopper to get caught indulging during the match, and it is understood that a number of Shaw's close friends made money off the incident.

Shaw resigned following 'pie-gate', and despite denying the charge, the FA have fined and suspended the Englishman following an Independent Regulatory Commission.

"It was alleged the former Sutton United goalkeeper intentionally influenced a football betting market during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Arsenal on Monday 20 February 2017, contrary to FA Rule E5(a)," read a statement from the FA.

"The charge, which he denied, was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today."

Shaw had previously been in the academy systems at both Southampton and Reading before dropping into non-league.

Wayne Shaw eats a pie during the FA Cup game between Sutton United and Arsenal on February 20, 2017
