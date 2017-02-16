Eugenie Bouchard stays true to her word by setting up a date with university student John Goehrke, who won a bet with the tennis star over the outcome of Super Bowl LI.

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has honoured her promise of attending a date with one of her Twitter followers after losing a Super Bowl bet earlier this month.

The 22-year-old predicted a straightforward win for Atlanta Falcons when 21-0 to the good, but the New England Patriots produced one of the all-time great comebacks to claim victory.

University student John Goehrke was the biggest winner, earning himself a dream date with Bouchard after waging a bet over the outcome of the match that she was quick to honour.

Bouchard arranged the blind date to take place during Brooklyn Jets' match against Milwaukee in the NBA, and she provided updates on her personal Twitter account throughout the night.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

Bouchard, currently ranked 44th in the world, achieved her best Grand Slam finish in 2014 when reaching the final of Wimbledon.