Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Serena Williams in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl at a medical clinic in Florida.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 10:31 UK

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl at a medical clinic in Florida.

In April, the 23-time Major champion announced that she was 20 weeks pregnant, meaning that the American had won the Australian Open in January during the early stages of her pregnancy.

That remains the 35-year-old's last competitive match as she prepared for the birth of her first child, which reportedly arrived on Friday.

Neither Williams nor partner Alexis Ohanian have officially confirmed the news, but the star of women's tennis and the co-founder of Reddit have been inundated by congratulatory messages on social media.

Williams has spoken in the past of holding a desire to return to the sport, although any future decision or announcement will likely come towards the end of the year.

