BBC football commentator John Motson has announced that he is to leave the corporation at the end of the season after 50 years in the role.

The 72-year-old has taken in 10 World Cups and 10 European Championships during the past five decades, as well as 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England internationals.

Motson is to commentate on 18 more Premier League fixtures for the TV station before bowing out next May, as he has always intended to go out on a high.

"I've absolutely loved my time commentating for BBC Sport," he said. "I've been fortunate enough to witness some of the biggest moments in football history mere yards away from the action, so I've really been very lucky.

"I'm hoping to keep my association with football and with broadcasting - I'm not retiring from everything, I'm retiring from the BBC. I wanted to go out while I was still commentating as well - or as badly - as I have for all those years. I didn't want to carry on and then people say 'Oh dear me, we'll have to get rid of him'."

Motson, who was awarded an OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2011, will appear for the last time on BBC during their coverage of the FA Cup final next year.