English television personality and glamour model Katie Price has blasted Dwight Yorke - the father of her son Harvey - after learning that the former Manchester United striker was denied entry to the United States.

Yorke, who was travelling to Trinidad and Tobago via Miami from Qatar, has claimed that he was 'made to feel like a criminal' after being stopped in a transit at Miami Airport for having an Iranian stamp in his passport.

"I couldn't quite believe what was happening. I have lost count of the number of times I have been to America, I love the country, yet I was being made to feel like a criminal," Yorke told The Sun. "I had bought my ticket and checked in and was about to get on the flight when I was stopped by two officials.

"I thought 'what is happening here?'. They told me there was a visa problem and a red flag had come up against my name because of an Iranian stamp in my passport. I went there to play in a legends match to open a stadium and didn't even stay overnight."

US President Donald Trump recently passed an executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran, which alerted the authorities when scanning Yorke's passport.

"All I was doing was trying to get home for the build up to the carnival season. I have never had anything like this happen before. I have travelled the world for years as a footballer and ambassador for Manchester United and my country without any problems. I am stunned at what has happened," Yorke continued.

However, after reading of the occurrence, Price took a shot at her ex-partner Yorke for snubbing 14-year-old Harvey, who has been "waiting 10 years" to see his father.

Why don't you get a flight to West Sussex and see your son Harvey he has only been waiting 10 years ..u know the four is always open #dick pic.twitter.com/T7suKyH02F — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) February 18, 2017

Yorke initially denied paternity of Harvey, who suffers from sept-optic dysplasia, until it was proved by DNA tests.