Jamie O'Hara has been fined two weeks' wages by Billericay Town and warned about his future conduct for confronting a fan following their Isthmian League Premier Division defeat at Leatherhead.

The incident happened as the 30-year-old, once of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, left the pitch after his side's 3-2 loss at Fetcham Grove on Saturday.

O'Hara, who joined Billericay in March, turned to a spectator and appeared to grab him before being pulled away by teammates.

Glenn Tamplin, the Essex club's owner and manager, claimed the former England Under-21 international had been spat at, verbally abused and targeted with projectiles.

"As Jamie O'Hara, Paul Konchesky and I left the pitch after the game we began to receive a totally unprecedented level of abuse from gathering opposition fans," Tamplin told BBC Sport.

"The three of us were unsurprisingly concerned for our safety and this led to a regrettable incident where Jamie reacted by pushing away a fan because of the abuse, which included him being spat at and having things thrown at him.

"As a club, and personally, the reaction was wholly unacceptable and a most regrettable incident. As I intervened to pull Jamie away I was punched in the back of the head, which underlines the level of abuse and anger being directed towards us.

"Billericay Football Club doesn't condone any reaction to provocation, be it on or off the field, therefore we have deducted Jamie two weeks' wages and made it very clear to him that any future incidents of a similar nature will lead to him being released from the club."

Before the loss to Jimmy Bullard's Leatherhead, the former England Under-21 international had helped his new club to win the Ryman League Cup, beating Tonbridge 8-3 in the final.