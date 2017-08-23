City Football Group buys stake in La Liga club Girona

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
The City Football Group, Manchester City's parent company, and a group owned by Pep Guardiola's brother each buy an equal majority stake in La Liga club Girona.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Manchester City's parent company and a group owned by Pep Guardiola's brother have each bought an equal majority stake in La Liga club Girona.

The Catalan club, situated around 64 miles (104km) from Barcelona, were promoted to the Spanish top flight for the first time in their 87-year history last season.

According to The Guardian, the terms give City Football Group a 44.3 percent share and an identical holding to Girona Football Group, the agency owned by Pere Guardiola, while the remaining stake is owned by a Girona fans' association.

A statement announcing the agreement said Girona would "benefit from City Football Group's extensive networks in infrastructure, coaching, recruitment, youth development and executive leadership in addition to its global media, marketing and commercial capabilities".

Man City already had close links with Girona, having loaned them five players this summer in Pablo Maffeo, Aleix Garcia, Douglas Luiz, Marlos Moreno and Larry Kayode.

CFG also owns Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC, A-League side Melbourne City, J League club Yokohama F Marinos and Uruguayan club Atletico Torque.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Man City's Moreno joins Girona on loan
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pere Guardiola, Pep Guardiola, Pablo Maffeo, Aleix Garcia, Douglas Luiz, Marlos Moreno, Larry Kayode, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Lionel Messi at Barcelona training on October 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Lionel Messi buyout clause may be invoked'
 Kyle Walker sees red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Kyle Walker apologises for sending off in Manchester City, Everton draw
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Wayne Rooney has dig at Manchester City fans after scoring 200th league goal
Rangers sign Man City's Nemane on loanMan City owners buy stake in GironaO'Neill: 'Evans will not be distracted'Man City to launch new Evans bid?Hackers name footballers given TUEs
Guardiola refuses to discuss Walker redResult: Sterling rescues a point for Man CityNeville questions Walker's sending-offMourinho 'goes incognito' at EtihadMan City, Everton to pay tribute to terror victims
> Manchester City Homepage
More Girona News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
City Football Group buys stake in La Liga club Girona
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Result: Girona denied opening win following late Atletico Madrid fightback
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Girona 2-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
Muniesa completes Girona loan switchMuniesa on verge of Girona switchMan City organise Spanish training campMan City's Moreno joins Girona on loanDouglas Luiz joins Girona on loan
Stuani leaves Middlesbrough for GironaReal Madrid start away to DeportivoCity to sign Brazilian youngster Luiz?Denayer: 'City have blocked Lyon move'Man City's Maffeo joins Girona on loan
> Girona Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 