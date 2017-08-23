The City Football Group, Manchester City's parent company, and a group owned by Pep Guardiola's brother each buy an equal majority stake in La Liga club Girona.

The Catalan club, situated around 64 miles (104km) from Barcelona, were promoted to the Spanish top flight for the first time in their 87-year history last season.

According to The Guardian, the terms give City Football Group a 44.3 percent share and an identical holding to Girona Football Group, the agency owned by Pere Guardiola, while the remaining stake is owned by a Girona fans' association.

A statement announcing the agreement said Girona would "benefit from City Football Group's extensive networks in infrastructure, coaching, recruitment, youth development and executive leadership in addition to its global media, marketing and commercial capabilities".

Man City already had close links with Girona, having loaned them five players this summer in Pablo Maffeo, Aleix Garcia, Douglas Luiz, Marlos Moreno and Larry Kayode.

CFG also owns Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC, A-League side Melbourne City, J League club Yokohama F Marinos and Uruguayan club Atletico Torque.