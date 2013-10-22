2014 Sochi Winter Olympics sponsors Coca-Cola are urged by a petition to condemn Russia's anti-gay laws.

The Games have been marred by President Valdimir Putin's decision to make it illegal for young people to be exposed to homosexual 'propaganda', as well as banning foreign same-sex couples from adopting Russian children.

A petition, set up by SumOfUs.org, has received over 250,000 signatures from the United Kingdom and around the world demanding Coca-Cola to publicly speak out against the laws.

"The Olympics should be about celebrating all that is good in humanity, but instead, the Sochi Olympics risks being known for hatred and homophobia, due to a draconian new Russian anti-gay law that criminalises even coming out of the closet," said UK campaigner for SumOfUs.org Martin Caldwell.

Top executives from the company are expected to discuss the issue in a meeting on Thursday.