Triathletes Alastair and Jonathan Brownlee have claimed that scaling Mount Kilimanjaro was a form of 'rest and relaxation'.

The pair, who both won Olympic medals at the London 2012 Games, decided to take on the challenge with their father Kevin.

"We decided to climb Kilimanjaro to have a bit of time off, rest and relax after another hard year," Jonathan told the Daily Star. "People keep saying they can't believe we wanted to do that to relax but we really ­enjoyed the challenge."

The trio returned from the 5,895m trek last week.