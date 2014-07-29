Commonwealth games mini header

Kemar Bailey-Cole: 'London food better than Glasgow'

Kemar Bailey-Cole wins gold in the men's 100m on July 28, 2014
Jamaican sprinter Kemar Bailey-Cole believes that the food being served at the Commonwealth Games needs more seasoning.
Jamaican sprinter Kemar Bailey-Cole has said that the food being served at the Commonwealth Games is not as good as the catering at the Olympics in 2012.

The 22-year-old, who was part of his country's 4x100m squad in London, was crowned 100m champion at Hampden Park last night.

"I can't compare. London was really different food. It was way better than this. It could do with some more seasoning," The Telegraph quotes the athlete as saying.

Bailey-Cole completed the race in a time of 10 seconds, beating England's Adam Gemili.

Thumbs up from Adam Gemili as he finishes second in the men's 100m on July 28, 2014
