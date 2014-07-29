Jamaican sprinter Kemar Bailey-Cole believes that the food being served at the Commonwealth Games needs more seasoning.

The 22-year-old, who was part of his country's 4x100m squad in London, was crowned 100m champion at Hampden Park last night.

"I can't compare. London was really different food. It was way better than this. It could do with some more seasoning," The Telegraph quotes the athlete as saying.

Bailey-Cole completed the race in a time of 10 seconds, beating England's Adam Gemili.