The International Olympic Committee lift the 14-month ban on the Indian Olympic Association, according to newly-elected IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

The International Olympic Committee have lifted their 14-month ban on the Indian Olympic Association, according to newly-elected IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

India were shunted out in December 2012 over alleged corruption among 'tainted officials', but they were welcomed back into the Olympic movement on Tuesday, just days after staging a fresh election.

"The IOC has informed us through telephone that the ban on India has been lifted," Mehta told PTI.

Indian athletes will now be allowed to carry their nation's flag at the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in Sochi, having been prevented from doing so in Friday's opening ceremony.