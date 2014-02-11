International Olympic Committee lift India ban

Indian cricket fans wave the national flag to celebrate the win after the first One Day International(ODI) match between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on November 29, 2011
© Getty Images
The International Olympic Committee lift the 14-month ban on the Indian Olympic Association, according to newly-elected IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 12, 2014 at 06:11 UK

The International Olympic Committee have lifted their 14-month ban on the Indian Olympic Association, according to newly-elected IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

India were shunted out in December 2012 over alleged corruption among 'tainted officials', but they were welcomed back into the Olympic movement on Tuesday, just days after staging a fresh election.

"The IOC has informed us through telephone that the ban on India has been lifted," Mehta told PTI.

Indian athletes will now be allowed to carry their nation's flag at the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in Sochi, having been prevented from doing so in Friday's opening ceremony.

Independent Olympic Participant Shiva Keshavan gets prepared during a men's luge training session ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2014
Read Next:
Mazdzer: 'Keshavan teaches us yoga'
>
View our homepages for Rajeev Mehta, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More India News
Andy Murray returns to David Goffin during their Rome ATP tournament tennis match at the Foro Italico on May 13, 2016
Result: Andy Murray, Heather Watson defeated in Rio
 Danny Kerry, coach of the Great Britain women's hockey team speaks during a British Olympic Association Hockey Press Conference ahead of the London 2012 Olympics at the Olympic Park on July 25, 2012
Result: Team GB's women maintain 100% start with India win
 Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold in the Women's 3000 metres steeplechase final during day five of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 26, 2015
Result: Kenya's Hyvin Jepkemoi secures 3000m steeplechase title
Chand: 'I lost honour in gender case'Chand cleared after 'gender test' rules suspendedTwo Indian officials arrested in GlasgowResult: Malaysia triumphant in women's doubles Result: Dominant Australia take men's hockey gold
Result: India claim men's singles badminton goldResult: Scotland miss out on women's singles goldResult: Pitchford wins second table tennis medalDuncalf humble in final defeatResult: England duo win silver in squash doubles
> India Homepage
More Independent Olympic Participants News
Indian cricket fans wave the national flag to celebrate the win after the first One Day International(ODI) match between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on November 29, 2011
International Olympic Committee lift India ban
 Independent Olympic Participant Shiva Keshavan gets prepared during a men's luge training session ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2014
USA luge coach pleased to have Shiva Keshavan working with him
 Independent Olympic Participant Shiva Keshavan gets prepared during a men's luge training session ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2014
Chris Mazdzer: 'Shiva Keshavan teaches us yoga'
Keshavan: "Upsetting" to compete without a country
> Independent Olympic Participants Homepage