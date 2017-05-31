Police in Los Angeles confirm that they are investigating a racially motivated slur found spray painted at the home of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The graffiti was reported to police on Wednesday morning, and officers are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the individual responsible for the incident at James's house in Brentwood, California.

The vandalism was discovered about 6.45am and has since been painted over by the property manager, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman has been quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Police added that they would have to determine the motive for the vandalism - confirmed as being a highly offensive racial epithet - before classifying it as a potential hate crime.

James is believed to be in San Francisco for team training ahead of their first game of the NBA finals on Thursday, against the Golden State Warriors.