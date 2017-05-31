A general view of the Quicken Loans Arena - home of the Cleveland Cavaliers - on May 22, 2009

Cleveland Cavaliers

Police investigating racist graffiti at LeBron James home

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Miami Heat at Arena HSBC on October 11, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
© Getty Images
Police in Los Angeles confirm that they are investigating a racially motivated slur found spray painted at the home of NBA superstar LeBron James.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Police in Los Angeles have confirmed that they are investigating a racially motivated slur found spray-painted at the home of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

The graffiti was reported to police on Wednesday morning, and officers are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the individual responsible for the incident at James's house in Brentwood, California.

The vandalism was discovered about 6.45am and has since been painted over by the property manager, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman has been quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Police added that they would have to determine the motive for the vandalism - confirmed as being a highly offensive racial epithet - before classifying it as a potential hate crime.

James is believed to be in San Francisco for team training ahead of their first game of the NBA finals on Thursday, against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors on June 19, 2016
Read Next:
Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA championship
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for LeBron James, Norma Eisenman, Off The Pitch, Basketball
Your Comments
More Cleveland Cavaliers News
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Miami Heat at Arena HSBC on October 11, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Police investigating racist graffiti at LeBron James home
 LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiles after a play in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 26, 2015
LeBron James signs three-year Cleveland Cavaliers deal
 LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors on June 19, 2016
LeBron James helps Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA championship
Warriors to sign Anderson Varejao?NBA roundup: Christmas wins for Warriors, BullsIrving confirms Cavs return for SundayVideo: LeBron tumble injures Jason Day's wifeNBA roundup: Cavs, Rockets, Hornets win
NBA roundup: Cavs, Kings, Lakers winIrving, Shumpert close to returningNBA roundup: Golden State extend record startLeBron James pens lifetime Nike dealReport: James unhappy with omission
> Cleveland Cavaliers Homepage


 