Toronto mayor Rob Ford says that ice hockey "defines" Canada, following their gold medal win in the Winter Olympics.

The controversial politician celebrated the gold-medal match win over Sweden with fans in a sports bar in the city.

The 44-year-old told reporters: "This is what Canada's all about, it's hockey right? When people say how do you define Canada, I say, wait until there's a hockey game."

Canada beat Sweden 3-0 in the final to win back-to-back Olympic titles.