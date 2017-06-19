Result: American Brooks Koepka wins US Open

American Brooks Koepka claims his first Major by winning the US Open at Erin Hills, equalling the tournament's lowest winning score of 16-under.

American Brooks Koepka has claimed his first Major, winning the US Open at Erin Hills.

Koepka equalled the US Open's lowest winning score of 16-under en route to landing the trophy, hitting three successive birdies from the 14th to match the total set by Rory McIlroy in 2011.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama tied for second on 12-under with overnight leader Brian Harman, but the glory went to Koepka as the 27-year-old, who turned professional in 2012, finished four shots clear at the summit.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, who was playing in just his second US Open, registered a level-par 72 to finish fourth on 11-under, while 2015 winner Jordan Spieth finished on one-over.

For the first time since 1986, the current top three - Dustin Johnson, McIIroy and Jason Day - all missed the cut at a Major.