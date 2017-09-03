Result: Haydn Porteous secures two-shot victory at Czech Masters

New Golf generic
© Getty Images
South Africa's Haydn Porteous wins his second European Tour title with a two-stroke victory in the Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Haydn Porteous has clinched his second European Tour title after a hard-fought duel with Lee Slattery at the Czech Masters.

The 23-year-old South African, ranked 389th in the world, began the final day two behind his English opponent, but a three-under 69 took him 13 under.

Slattery led by one shot with five holes to play at Albatross Golf Resort, but he made a crucial mistake at the 15th after Porteous had birdied 14.

Porteous won the Joburg Open in January 2016, but a missed cut in last year's Czech Masters was the first of 14 early exits in 16 events, prompting a return to his former coach.

Meanwhile Slattery, who won the last of his two European Tour events in 2015, returned a 73 to finish in second spot.

Compatriot Tom Lewis and Sweden's Pontus Widegren are in joint second place in the standings after their share of third place in Prague.

Jordan Spieth tees off at The Open on July 21, 2017
Read Next:
Jordan Spieth: 'I do not feel the pressure'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Haydn Porteous, Lee Slattery, Tom Lewis, Pontus Widegren, Golf
Your Comments



Golf on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 