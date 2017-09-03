South Africa's Haydn Porteous wins his second European Tour title with a two-stroke victory in the Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

Haydn Porteous has clinched his second European Tour title after a hard-fought duel with Lee Slattery at the Czech Masters.

The 23-year-old South African, ranked 389th in the world, began the final day two behind his English opponent, but a three-under 69 took him 13 under.

Slattery led by one shot with five holes to play at Albatross Golf Resort, but he made a crucial mistake at the 15th after Porteous had birdied 14.

Porteous won the Joburg Open in January 2016, but a missed cut in last year's Czech Masters was the first of 14 early exits in 16 events, prompting a return to his former coach.

Meanwhile Slattery, who won the last of his two European Tour events in 2015, returned a 73 to finish in second spot.

Compatriot Tom Lewis and Sweden's Pontus Widegren are in joint second place in the standings after their share of third place in Prague.