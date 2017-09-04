Christian Horner: 'Formula 1 officials too conservative in rain'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
© Getty Images
Christian Horner criticises F1 officials for acting "too conservatively" during Saturday's rain-affected qualifying session at Monza.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Christian Horner has criticised Formula 1 officials for acting "too conservatively" during Saturday's rain-affected qualifying session at Monza.

The local and international audience reacted with frustration as race control repeatedly delayed in 15 minute increments the qualifying session due to rain.

"To be honest, I think they acted very conservatively. I would say too conservatively," Red Bull boss Horner said.

"Formula 1 is not a sport that requires exceptionally normal weather.

"From a safety standpoint it is understandable that there was some caution in this instance, but we could have got back onto the track a lot sooner."

Asked if he will bring up the topic at the next F1 strategy group meeting, however, Horner said: "I think this is more an internal matter for the FIA."

The season continues with the Singapore Grand Prix in a fortnight's time.

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Verstappen tells Renault to tweak setting
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Horner, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand Prix to take championship lead
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner: 'Formula 1 officials too conservative in rain'
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Max Verstappen tells Renault to tweak setting
Prost confirms apology to VerstappenMateschitz: 'Verstappen has nowhere to go'Verstappen questions commitment to Red BullHorner: 'Wind tunnel problems hurt Red Bull'Horner: 'Winning car will end Verstappen rumours'
Verstappen 'apologised with Dutch beer'Ricciardo 'will accept' Verstappen apologyResult: Vettel wins Hungarian Grand PrixResult: Vettel scores pole position in HungaryKvyat hints Toro Rosso decision imminent
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 