Pirelli prepares 'backup tyres' for 2017

Pirelli Cinturato intermediate tyres during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Pirelli reveals that it has developed a range of 'backup' tyre compounds for 2017.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 09:06 UK

Pirelli has developed a range of 'backup' tyre compounds for 2017.

The Formula 1 tyre supplier has said that designing its significantly bigger, faster and less degrading slicks has been difficult due to a lack of testing.

"Even the modified 2015 cars could not simulate the downforce of this year, so we've had to rely on simulations," Pirelli chief Paul Hembery told German broadcaster RTL.

"The biggest challenge for us is not having seen the new cars. We'll probably only see if our data corresponds to reality on Saturday night in Melbourne."

Hembery's Pirelli colleague Mario Isola explained: "In the first five races, we will only use the basic compounds.

"We developed them on the basis of the information collected from our testing and the simulations.

"But some elements are difficult to predict, so we have prepared five reserve compounds that can be used if the real track data does not coincide with what we simulated."

The 2017 championship begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0