Paul Hembery: 'Teams will be sandbagging in early 2017'

It will take some time before the pecking order clearly emerges in 2017, according to Pirelli chief Paul Hembery.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 08:08 UK

It will take some time before the pecking order clearly emerges in 2017, according to Pirelli chief Paul Hembery.

The Briton said that F1's official supplier has been working hard on the new, bigger and wider tyres for this year, along with Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari who supplied 'mule' test cars.

"The problem we have got is that we have been testing with cars that are five seconds slower than what we're actually going to see in Barcelona," said Hembery.

"If the numbers aren't what we have been told they are going to be, then we might have been a bit too conservative."

He also thinks that the whole situation will not emerge as soon as official winter testing begins in Barcelona late next month - and perhaps not at the season opener in Australia, either.

"There will be a lot of people trying to hide their true performance level or maybe wondering what they need to do because they can't even get close to some of the teams who are maybe sandbagging," said Hembery.

"It'll be more when we get to China and Bahrain before we see the true performance of the cars."

The first grand prix of the season will take place in Melbourne on March 26.

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Sainz: 'Mentor Alonso helped me thrive in F1'
>
View our homepages for Paul Hembery, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0