Niki Lauda 'tension' gone after Valtteri Bottas signing

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Niki Lauda says that he feels relaxed now that Valtteri Bottas has been signed up for 2017.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Earlier, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman sounded almost angry that Nico Rosberg had left the world champions in the lurch by quitting after winning his title.

"My tension, which had resulted from the withdrawal of Nico, has completely disappeared," Lauda told German broadcaster RTL.

"Bottas is the best man for the job."

Mercedes had briefly looked into trying to secure a top driver to pair with Lewis Hamilton, and also considered promoting its junior Pascal Wehrlein.

Lauda explained: "Experience and speed were the reasons we signed Bottas. I believe he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship."

The new season begins in March with the Australian Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg in action at the Spanish GP on May 14, 2016
Rosberg "curious" to watch successor Bottas
