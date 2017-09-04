Sergio Marchionne: 'Ferrari embarrassing at Monza'

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman Sergio Marchionne in the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello on September 10, 2014
Sergio Marchionne says that Ferrari's performance at home at Monza was "embarrassing".
Monday, September 4, 2017

Sergio Marchionne has admitted that Ferrari's performance at home at Monza was "embarrassing".

As Mercedes drove to a one-two, the team's drivers admitted that they turned down their engines while easily beating Ferrari's third-placed Sebastian Vettel to the podium.

"Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power," said new championship leader Lewis Hamilton on the podium, to the jeers of the Tifosi.

However, just a week ago at Spa, the 2017 Ferrari actually looked quicker than the Mercedes, and prior to that Vettel led an all-red one-two in Hungary.

President Marchionne said at Monza: "If I look at the difference between Mercedes and Ferrari today, it's embarrassing.

"But our goal has not changed. What the Tifosi saw today was simply not the real Ferrari.

"Something has gone wrong."

Indeed, amid Mercedes's Monza dominance, team chairman Niki Lauda admitted that Ferrari should "easily win" on the tight and twisty Singapore layout in a fortnight.

Marchionne agrees: "Yes, I think so.

"But that does not change that a week ago we were very close to victory and perhaps had even the best car. Then something happened.

"For the first time this season we were below expectations in the race, so obviously we have work to do. But while Monza is Monza, the world championship is still long.

"But the others were almost one second ahead of us, and that's impossible. That is not Ferrari."

Mercedes have a 62-point lead over Ferrari following the race at Monza.

Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo talks to a friend in the paddock following qualifying for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 7, 2013
TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 