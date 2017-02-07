Feb 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​DW Stadium
WiganWigan Athletic
2-2
NorwichNorwich City
Bogle (62', 68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Oliveira (40'), Dijks (73')

Result: Norwich City miss chance to move into playoffs

Alex 'Mitchell' Neil watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Chelsea on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Norwich City miss the chance to climb into the Championship playoff places having been held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 21:50 UK

Norwich City have missed the chance to move into the Championship playoff places having been held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Wigan Athletic this evening.

Nelson Oliveira gave the visitors the lead at the DW Stadium before the January arrivals stole the show, with a quickfire Omar Bogle brace turning the game on its head before Mitchell Dijks rescued a point for Alex Neil's side.

Bogle could have opened the scoring after just 13 minutes when he beat the offside trap to latch on to a Callum Connolly through-ball, but John Ruddy was equal to the resulting effort.

Norwich, who were bidding for back-to-back Championship away wins for the first time this season, came within inches of taking the lead after 25 minutes when Jonny Howson's deflected effort crashed against the crossbar, before Russell Martin nodded home the rebound from an offside position.

Yanic Wildschut was making a swift return to the DW Stadium having left Wigan for Norwich on deadline day, and he almost came back to haunt his former club with seven minutes remaining until half time when he steered his volley wide of the target.

The opening goal did arrive for the visitors shortly afterwards, though, as Alex Pritchard's free kick found Oliveira, who sent a looping header into the corner.

The hosts brought Will Grigg on at half time in an attempt to get back into the match, and the move almost paid dividends within minutes of the restart when he planted a header from Max Power's cross narrowly wide.

That chance sparked Wigan into life, though, and they continued the pressure with two chances in quick succession when Grigg was denied by Ruddy before Martin needed to be in the right place to nod Power's effort off the line.

Wigan's pressure finally told shortly after the hour mark when they levelled things up through Bogle, who opened his account for the club on his first start with a fine header to convert Michael Jacobs's corner at the far post.

Bogle's full debut quickly looked like turning into a dream when he doubled his personal tally five minutes later to give Wigan the lead, firing a free kick over the wall and past a statuesque Ruddy in the Norwich goal - the first time Wigan have ever managed to score twice in a league game against the Canaries.

The Latics' lead lasted just five minutes before Norwich equalised, though, with Dijks also opening his account for the club when he nodded home Pritchard's corner.

Both sides went pushing for a winner that would have been a huge boost to their respective targets at either end of the table, but the goalkeepers kept things level, with Ruddy first tipping a Sam Morsy effort over the bar before Jakob Haugaard denied Josh Murphy with a fine save from point-blank range.

Wigan's final chance to snatch all three points fell to Jake Buxton in the 86th minute after Norwich had failed to clear their lines from a corner, but his shot was blocked.

That missed opportunity could have cost the Latics when Norwich were awarded a free kick in a dangerous position shortly afterwards, but Oliveira fired his effort narrowly over the bar as both sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Wigan five points from safety in the Championship, while Norwich are now two points adrift of sixth-place Sheffield Wednesday having played a game more than the Owls.

A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Read Next:
Wildschut joins Norwich from Wigan
>
View our homepages for Nelson Oliveira, Omar Bogle, Mitchell Dijks, Alex Neil, Callum Connolly, John Ruddy, Jonny Howson, Russell Martin, Yanic Wildschut, Alex Pritchard, Will Grigg, Max Power, Michael Jacobs, Sam Morsy, Jakob Haugaard, Josh Murphy, Jake Buxton, Football
Your Comments
More Wigan Athletic News
Alex 'Mitchell' Neil watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Chelsea on March 1, 2016
Result: Norwich City miss chance to move into playoffs
 A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Wigan Athletic make eighth deadline-day signing
 A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Wigan Athletic sign Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle
Wildschut joins Norwich from WiganWigan snap up midfielder Josh LaurentWigan complete Gabriel Obertan signingWigan sign ex-Sunderland striker MandronBruce, Weir join Wigan on loan
Hull duo 'set for Wigan Athletic loan'Gomez leaves Wigan for Rayo VallecanoWigan keen to sign former Man United winger?Wigan bring in Rangers keeper Matt GilksJoyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'
> Wigan Athletic Homepage
More Norwich City News
Alex 'Mitchell' Neil watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Chelsea on March 1, 2016
Result: Norwich City miss chance to move into playoffs
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Alex Neil surprised by Jez Moxey's Norwich City exit
 A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Yanic Wildschut joins Norwich City from Wigan Athletic
Burnley confirm Robbie Brady captureNorwich complete loan deal for DijksCanos returns to Bees on permanent dealRotherham land Norwich striker on loanSergi Canos to return to Brentford?
Norwich 'make approach for McCormack'Palace 'submit £9m Robbie Brady bid'Winger signs new deal with Norwich CityCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Wolves take interest in Norwich winger?
> Norwich City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand