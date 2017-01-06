A report claims that West Ham United want to sign Barnet brothers Harry Taylor and Jack Taylor.

The pair were both with Chelsea as youngsters, but were released in 2012 and now turn out in League Two.

Harry, 19, is a defender, while 18-year-old Jack plys his trade in midfield and according to the London Evening Standard, West Ham have been monitoring the pair over the last couple of weeks.

The teenage duo both signed new contracts with Barnet in April, but it is understood that West Ham are considering a move this month.

Southampton are also believed to be closely monitoring developments.