West Ham United 'want Barnet brothers Harry Taylor, Jack Taylor'

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
A report claims that West Ham United want to sign Barnet brothers Harry Taylor and Jack Taylor.
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Barnet brothers Harry Taylor and Jack Taylor.

The pair were both with Chelsea as youngsters, but were released in 2012 and now turn out in League Two.

Harry, 19, is a defender, while 18-year-old Jack plys his trade in midfield and according to the London Evening Standard, West Ham have been monitoring the pair over the last couple of weeks.

The teenage duo both signed new contracts with Barnet in April, but it is understood that West Ham are considering a move this month.

Southampton are also believed to be closely monitoring developments.

Mike Williamson in action for Newcastle on November 22, 2014
